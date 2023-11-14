The East Bethel City Council on Monday night hired Anoka County Commissioner and Board Chair Matt Look to be its new city administrator, ending weeks of speculation as to who would be selected to oversee operations in the far north metro suburb.

Mayor Kevin Lewis in October had identified a candidate to replace outgoing administrator Jack Davis, whose contract is not being renewed, without posting the job. But Lewis kept the name a secret, revealing to council members that Look was the lone candidate being considered just hours before Monday's vote.

Look's name did not appear on Monday's agenda item stating Lewis would introduce the candidate to the council to interview, and that the council "may make a decision to hire or proceed in another direction."

That had some residents claiming East Bethel violated state law, which states names of current and former applicants named as finalists for government jobs must be made public.

Nonetheless, the council approved a deal that will pay Look $146,621 annually.

"Congratulations Mr. Look. You will be the new city administrator of East Bethel, Minnesota," Mayor Kevin Lewis said after council members interviewed Look during Monday's meeting and voted 5-0 to offer him the job.

Look will work 60% time in East Bethel as he transitions into the job. It was not immediately clear if he will resign from the Anoka County Board, which meets today at 9:30 a.m.

His move to East Bethel comes weeks after County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah announced she is retiring at the end of the year. An email to Look seeking a response had not yet been returned Tuesday morning.

Look began his political career in the early 2000s. He served four years on the Ramsey City Council before being elected to the Anoka County Board. He has represented the western part of Anoka County for the past 13 years and was voted as the new board chair this year. While on the board, Look has also served chair of the Anoka County Regional Railroad Authority and Finance committee, plus serving on the public safety, transportation and several other committees.

During the 45-minute interview Monday, Look fielded a handful of questions from council members who asked how he would set budgets, manage employees, negotiate contracts with unions and respond to accusations, criticism and comments made on social media and from residents who call.

"For me it is a matter of setting the record straight," Look said. "Whatever is not the truth needs to be met head on. It is important to have a positive message and remind the people of the good work and good projects that are underway."

Look, a graduate of Bethel University, recently earned a master's degree from Grand Canyon University, a program he said aptly prepared him to run a city. He also said his extensive work in corporate America and public service qualifies him for the job, even though he has never run a city in the past.

"I believe I possess the skills in finance and lobbying that directly relate to projects you might be working on or in the near future," Look told the council.

Look said he had been asking himself "what does post-commissioner life look like" when he learned from a colleague that the East Bethel city administrator job would be coming available. He subsequently met with Lewis, who he had not previously met, Look said.

Look said East Bethel, a city of about 13,000 residents, is the perfect fit.

"It would afford me the opportunity to really develop in this position," Look said. "I don't pull the pin and roll the grenade. I want to make sure we get things done reasonably without creating enemies."

Lewis said East Bethel will honor Davis for his 12 years with the city on Nov. 27.