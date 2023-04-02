Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The eagle's nest streamed for months on the state's EagleCam fell Sunday morning, killing the eaglet that hatched six days earlier.

Wind Sunday morning shook the trees, and the camera feed showed the nest swaying. Not long after sunrise, the nest tumbled to the ground.

The state Department of Natural Resources said in a social media post that staff found the chick dead on the ground below.

This was the tenth year the DNR's EagleCam streamed live video from an eagle's nest, drawing thousands of viewers from around the country.

This year's nest started with two eggs in February. During a snowstorm in late February, the female eagle drew attention as she sat on her eggs as snow piled up on her back. One of the two eggs was broken around March 1, but the other egg hatched a fuzzy gray eagle chick on March 27.