Worried about a potential waterborne viral outbreak, Dakota County Parks officials have closed Schulze Lake in Eagan's Lebanon Hills Regional Park.

The beach closed Friday until further notice, and water activities like canoeing, paddle-boarding and fishing are also off-limits, the county said in a news release. Equipment rentals at the park are closed until at least June 8.

The Minnesota Department of Health advised county officials to close the lake as a "precautionary measure," the release said.

The rest of Lebanon Hills Regional Park will be operating like usual, officials said.