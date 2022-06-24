Dylan Bundy had his best outing as a Twin on Saturday, giving up only four hits in eight innings in an 11-1 victory at Arizona.

The veteran righthander will try to build on that performance when he starts tonight (7:10, BSN) at Target Field in the opener of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

He will face Rockies righthander German Marquez (3-5, 6.16).

Colorado is coming from Miami, where it was swept in a three-game series by the Marlins. The Twins lost two of three to Cleveland, which tied them for first in the AL Central.

Byron Buxton (knee tendinitis) will sit out his third consecutive game for the Twins, with Gilberto Celestino playing center tonight.

ROCKIES LINEUP

Connor Joe, LF

Yonathan Daza, CF

Charlie Blackmon, DH

C.J. Cron, 1B

Brendan Rogers, 2B

Ryan McMahon, 3B

Jose Iglesias, SS

Randal Grichuk, RF

Elias Diaz, C

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Jose Miranda, DH

Nick Gordon, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF