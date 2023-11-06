DULUTH - Voters in Duluth today are set to decide who will helm the city of 86,000 for the next four years: the two-term incumbent or an untested former state lawmaker.

The city's first female mayor, Emily Larson, faces an on-again, off-again politician and college instructor in Roger Reinert, in a race that's included more than a dozen debates, big money (by Duluth standards) and intense campaigning.

Reinert grabbed the upper hand in a stunning primary victory, in which he captured 63% of the vote to Larson's 35% in the five-person race.

Each candidate has the support of political action committees. More than $400,000 has been spent on the nonpartisan race, in which both candidates are longtime DFLers.

Larson, 50, is a social worker who started her career with Chum, a homeless shelter, and earned her master's degree to tackle the policy side of social services. She is endorsed by former Mayor Don Ness, the local and state DFL and several labor unions.

Reinert, 53, is a licensed attorney and commander with the U.S. Navy Reserves, and an adjunct instructor at the College of St. Scholastica. His endorsements include the city's police and fire unions.

Supporters call Larson a leader who shepherded the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, made progress in tough areas like streets, housing and economic development, and is forward-thinking in her prioritization of climate resiliency as extreme weather batters the city.

Her detractors say she's too ambitious and too focused on niche projects and societal problems at the expense of basic city services and lower property taxes.

Reinert supporters say they want someone new in the leadership role after eight years, with Reinert offering a new direction and a sharper focus on core city services.

He has been criticized for being professionally nomadic and making unrealistic promises to voters, such as improving services without raising taxes.

Elsewhere on the ballot

Residents also will elect six City Council members and three school board members, and decide whether to award Duluth Public Schools $79 million in new spending for technology, expanded high school programming and mental health and academic support over the next decade.

Ten council candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for five seats: two at-large along with the First, Fourth and Fifth districts. The Fourth District winner will complete the term of the late Renee Van Nett, who died in 2022.

Incumbent Roz Randorf is running unopposed for the Third District in the central part of the city. Incumbent Arik Forsman is running against Lynn Nephew, Jenna Yeakle and Miranda Pacheco in the at-large race, where all are Democrats.

Howie Hanson and Tara Swanson are opponents in the Fourth District, which covers Lincoln Park and other neighborhoods in the middle of the city; Wendy Durrwachter and Tim Meyer are competing in eastern Duluth's First District; and incumbent Janet Kennedy and Ginka Tarnowski are squaring off in western Duluth's Fifth District .

The school board race pits perennial candidate Loren Martell against Henry Banks in central Duluth's Third District, and incumbent Alanna Oswald against Stephanie Williams in the at-large race. Sarah Mikesell is running unopposed in eastern Duluth's Second District.

Check out our Duluth voter guide here.