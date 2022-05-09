DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department spent six hours in a standoff Sunday night in the Hillside neighborhood, but the 36 year-old suspect was gone before it started.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East First Street around 6 p.m. to investigate a domestic incident where shots were fired from a handgun, and the Tactical Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team followed creating a perimeter around the apartment, according to a news release. Nearby residents were evacuated.

Officers eventually reached him by phone and met up with him just after midnight. The suspect, who hasn't yet been charged, was taken without incident to the Public Safety Building.

The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.