Duluth is one of eight cities across the nation to receive a two-year $100,000 blight reduction grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. It's part of the "Love your Block" program, aimed at helping cities address poorly maintained homes, illegal dumping and abandoned waste. The money will go toward funding two temporary positions to coordinate the program, along with $40,000 in mini-grants for residents applying for clean-up money.

In 2020, 78% of blight complaints submitted to the city related to abandoned trash, such as old furniture and appliances. The rest were for unmaintained properties. The Duluth Fire Department's Life Safety division will administer the money.

"Residents know their neighborhoods. They know what is happening and have ideas on how places and spaces could be improved," said Deputy Chief of Life Safety Jon Otis. "To have funds that can empower residents to deal with blight on their block, or a block that needs help, is something that we are really looking forward to."

ST. CLOUD

Electric vehicle expo coming

The Recharge St. Cloud EV Expo will roll into town from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Eastman Park by Lake George.

Attendees can see the latest makes and models of electric vehicles, talk to experts about charging processes and rebates, and even test drive a vehicle.

The event is sponsored by Recharge Minnesota, a state-based education initiative aimed at increasing electric vehicle use and supporting charging infrastructure, in partnership with the city of St. Cloud and area businesses and organizations. Experts at the event will also discuss future plans for public charging in St. Cloud.

"Electric vehicles are a significant part of St. Cloud's Sustainability Framework Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Dave Kleis, St. Cloud mayor. "This expo will give residents first-hand experience with an EV and learn about how they can positively impact our community now and in the future."

At his annual State of the City address on Tuesday, Kleis presented two new sustainability goals: for the community to be carbon neutral with electricity use by 2028 and carbon neutral with energy and transportation uses by 2038.

WABASHA

National Eagle Center sets cruise dates

The National Eagle Center will once again host "On the River" cruises this year.

The two-hour eagle-viewing expeditions take participants around Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River onboard the Pearl of the Lake. The cruise advertises "amazing photo opportunities," giving riders an up-close look at eagles' behavior and habitat.

The first cruise starts 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Cruises run monthly through October. Registration is $40 for members, $50 for non-members.

Visit nationaleaglecenter.org/cruise for more information.

