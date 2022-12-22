Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A motorist crashed an SUV into one corner of Target Center in downtown Minneapolis late Thursday morning and was injured, police said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the southwest corner of the arena on N. 7th Street.

An officer at the scene said two windows were damaged on the home arena of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx basketball teams.

The officer said the driver might have had a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle on the snow-slicked street. The motorist was taken from the scene with what the officer said were minor injuries.