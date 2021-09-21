CHICAGO — Drew Maggi was a feel-good story over the weekend in Toronto when the Twins activated him off the taxi squad, elevating the 32-year-old outfielder to the major leagues for the first time in his baseball career.

But Maggi didn't play against the Blue Jays, and he was sent back to St. Paul before tonight's game in Chicago against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Maggi and catcher Ben Rortvedt will report to the Saints today after the Twins activated catcher Mitch Garver (lower back strain) from the injured list and took shortstop Andrelton Simmons off the restricted list.

To free up a spot on the 40-man roster, reliever Lewis Thorpe ((left shoulder impingement) went to the 60-day IL.

Rookie Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.65 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight (6:40, BSN) against Cubs righthander Alec Mills (6-6, 4.50).

Playing in a National League park, Jax will also get to bat for the first time as a major leaguer.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sanó, 1B

Nick Gordon, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Griffin Jax, P

CUBS LINEUP

Rafael Ortega, CF

Frank Schwindel, 1B

Ian Happ, RF

Willson Contreras, C

Patrick Wisdom, 3B

Alfonso Rivas, LF

Matt Duffy, 2B

Nico Hoerner, SS

Alec Mills, P