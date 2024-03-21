Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Drake Webb, co-host of the Dave Ryan Show on KDWB 101.3, has left the Twin Cities Top 40 station. Webb announced his departure on Instagram Tuesday but didn't give any specifics.

"I will no longer be on the show anymore," Webb said. "I will be fully focusing on streaming and making videos."

The now-former iHeartMedia morning show co-host said he'll continue publishing videos on his YouTube channel. He'll also livestream on Twitch and post more often on TikTok, he said.

The news comes about a month after iHeartMedia dropped radio personality Brian Oake from another one of its stations, Cities 97.1. His ouster and Webb's departure have been part of a larger set of staffing shakeups at the two iHeartMedia stations.

Webb and KDWB did not immediately return requests for comment.