Wes McKane, who grew up in St. Paul, will be the new co-host for the KS95 morning show. He is taking the place of Ryan Roos, who has been at the station for more than 20 years. Roos' last day on the local airwaves is March 29.

McKane, who attended Harding High School, is a familiar voice in the market. He worked nights at KDWB-FM in the early 2000s. He has also logged time in Milwaukee (KISS-FM, WMYX-FM) and Chicago. He was let go at Chicago's WXLC last year because of budget cuts.

"Man, the kids I grew up with on the east side of St. Paul are going to be shocked when they hear one of their own on the best station in the Twin Cities," McKane said in a press release.

The show's other hosts, Adam "Crisco" Zalusky and Desiree "Dez" Gravelle, will remain in the 6-9:30 a.m. weekday time slot.

Roos announced in January that he would not be renewing his contract so he could focus on launching a cold therapy medical device. He previously worked as a KS95 producer before becoming a morning show co-host 14 years ago.

"Ryan has been a relentless advocate for community service, helping raise millions of dollars for Gillette Children's Hospital and Masonic Children's Hospital," said Dan Seeman, vice president/general manager for Hubbard Radio that operates the station. "We are so excited about the new chapter of Crisco, Dez and Wes, and can't wait to welcome Wes back home."

McKane will officially join the squad on April 8.























