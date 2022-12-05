If you didn't make it out to last week's event at the Mall of America celebrating the 20th annual Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, you can join us this week for our virtual cookie exchange. We supply the chatter, you supply the shortbreads, Chocolate Crinkles and Peanut Butter Blossoms.

We'll gather at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 to talk all things cookies and baking. Learn how we sifted through hundreds of entries to select this year's winner and four finalists, and ask questions about baking them. (Have you bought your sumac yet?) Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten and Rick Nelson, who coordinated all 20 years of the contest, will lead the conversation and will be joined by special guests. Learn all about this year's five impressive recipes (get the recipes at startribune.com/cookies), hear insider stories from past cookie contests and pick up a few baking tips.

The event is free, but you need to register at StarTribune.com/striblive. Be sure to have all your baking questions ready — we can't wait to answer them.