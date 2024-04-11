Law enforcement says it has a good idea who fatally shot a dog on the deck of a home near Mankato.

The killing of Lily, a medium-sized, mixed-breed dog, occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on March 30 in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators have identified a suspect, but no additional information will be released regarding the identity of that person at this time," read a statement issued Wednesday by the sheriff's office.

Earlier last month, a threatening note was left outside the home on Neubert Lane and on the property of another dog owner nearby that warned them "to keep their dogs from barking," said Sheriff's Capt. Paul Barta.

The sheriff's office has partnered with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and arrangements are being made for a necropsy to be conducted by their Veterinary Forensic Science Center to recover additional evidence, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Alyssa DeBill, who lives with fiancé Preston Fleischer in the 300 block of Neubert Lane, said that Lily, two other dogs and their sons were at home at the time of the shooting while she and Fleischer were visiting a friend.

DeBill said the sheriff's office told her that investigators "have an idea" the shooter was in a marshy ravine when taking aim at Lily from a distance of roughly 40 feet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 507-304-4863 or report anonymously through CrimeStoppers. Information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.