Early on the morning of July 19, 1984, police arrived at a south Minneapolis apartment building to find a woman standing in the hall, her face half covered in blood.

"Hurry up!" shouted another woman, according to a Star Tribune report from the time. "They're killing him!"

Police found Robert A. Miller stabbed to death in the apartment unit. A trail of blood, which investigators surmised belonged to the killer, led down the hallway and out the back door.

Almost 40 years later, investigators say they have found the killer.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged 66-year-old Matthew Russell Brown with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection to Miller's decades-old slaying. The lynchpin in the case, they say, was a disposal cup discarded by Brown that contained DNA matching the blood on the scene.

According to the recently unsealed charges:

At 2:30 a.m. that day in 1984, police showed up to Miller's apartment at 3209 Girard Ave. S. The two women in the hall said a man with a knife had broken into the building and attacked them.

Officers discovered Miller dead with "numerous stab wounds to his face, head, chest, back, and shoulders."

They collected blood from the kitchen floor and a doorknob, likely from the suspect inadvertently cutting himself.

In 2018, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used the blood samples from the scene to establish a DNA profile for a suspect. Genealogists believed the blood belonged to Brown, but they failed to procure a new DNA sample from him to prove it—until this past March. Investigators say they obtained the cup, and it contained DNA that matched the 1984 crime scene.

Brown is being held at the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility on a $1 million bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday morning. Jail records list his address as in Angelside, Ill.