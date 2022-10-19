Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

You've stepped in to projections of Vincent Van Gogh's wildflowers and olive trees. Now, you can join the "Encanto" crew in not talking about Bruno or the "Frozen" sisters as they "Let It Go."

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Wednesday for "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience," which, like the Van Gogh show, will give audiences the illusion that they're part of treasured images. Walt Disney Animation Studios has teamed up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios for the upcoming exhibit, which gets an "Immersive Van Gogh"-like treatment.

The images are from Disney movies, also including "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King" and "Zootopia." Starting at $39.99, tickets are available for the show, which begins March 23, 2023, at Lighthouse Artspace, 1515 Central Av. NE in Minneapolis. For more information, visit lighthouseimmersive.com or call 844-307-4644.