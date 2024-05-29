What Minneapolis officials say coaching is used for:
"Helping an officer to improve their report-writing skills" and "to address an officer's attitude as well as help with training" - Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, at May 21, 2021 Police Conduct Oversight Commission meeting.
"Only the most low level policy violations," such as "errors in report writing or the quality of reports, engagement with folks when our officers are providing service, seatbelt violations and driving violations related to minor crashes with squad cars." Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman, at May 21, 2021 PCOC meeting
"Everyday decisions and behavior, like verbal tone and language..."
City spokesman Casper Hill, statement to Star Tribune, Aug. 25, 2021
What court documents show is coached:
Letting K-9 off the leash, allowing it to attack a civilian
Mishandling service weapon and firing a round into precinct wall
Violation of use-of-force policy
Failing to report fellow officer's use of force that resulted in injury of person in custody
Improperly detaining person in squad car
Searching a vehicle "without any apparent legal authority to do so."
Failure to maintain squad lights in emergency
Violation of no-pursuit policy
Telling civilian "to get your hands on the f___ing car' and 'shut the f___ up.'"