Q: Will there be another season of "The Diplomat"? I watched the first season twice already, hoping there will be another season soon.

A: Netflix ordered a second season of the drama starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell back in May after the first season became an almost immediate hit. But as with so many other shows, production was stalled by the Hollywood strikes. I'd expect it sometime in 2024 but can't say exactly when.

WWII drama

Q: I am looking for a movie that I believe starred James Garner. He was captured by the Germans in World War II and was put into a fake U.S. hospital so the Germans could find out when the Allied invasion of Europe would take place. He smartly became aware of the ruse.

A: That's "36 Hours," a movie from 1964. The cast included Garner, Eva Marie Saint and Rod Taylor. George Seaton directed and wrote the screenplay, based on a short story by Roald Dahl. It has been released on DVD and other formats, including through Amazon.

Understandable confusion

Q: I have a question about "The Rookies." There are two different stories about Bruce Fairbairn, who played Officer Chris Owens. He either died of a heart attack at 49, or he's still alive at 74. Which is correct?

A: The answer is that two famous people have that name. Bruce Fairbairn, the actor on "The Rookies," is 74 and, as far as I can find, still with us, although he has not done any screen acting in a long time. The other Bruce Fairbairn was a music producer who died in 1999 at the age of 49 of an unreported cause. He was known for his work with musicians.

Only saw half

Q: Many years ago, I watched a movie on TV starring Jon Bon Jovi and Demi Moore. I only got to watch about half of it before I had to leave. What was the title of the movie and how can I watch it again?

A: That was a 1997 production called "Destination Anywhere," also the title of Jon Bon Jovi's second solo album, which included songs used in the movie. It has been released on DVD; you also can see it on YouTube.

Going way back

Q: You will need to go back to the 1940s or '50s on this one. I am looking for an old western where there are Confederate soldiers who are undercover (but not the film with Errol Flynn). What I remember most is the Confederates have boxes of nitroglycerin in bottles and they use them to escape. The actors might have included Roy Rogers or Randolph Scott, but I don't remember exactly. Do you know any way of finding it?

A: My best guess — although some of the details are different from your memory — is that you saw "Hangman's Knot," a 1952 western starring Randolph Scott along with Lee Marvin and Donna Reed. Roy Huggins, later famous for TV series such as "Maverick," wrote and directed the movie, also known as "The Outlanders." It is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, as well as on DVD.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.