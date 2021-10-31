Interceptions have been an official NFL statistic since 1940. The record for most in a season changed hands five times in the first nine seasons but has remained the same since 1952, when Rams rookie free agent Dick "Night Train" Lane had 14 interceptions in a 12-game season. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs enters Sunday night's game at U.S. Bank Stadium with seven interceptions in Dallas' first six games.

Here is a look at the record holders through the years, from Pro Football Reference:

1940 Six interceptions (11-game season): x-Don Hutson, Green Bay Packers;x-Ace Parker, Brooklyn Dodgers; Kent Ryan, Detroit Lions

1941 Seven interceptions (11-game season): Marshall Goldberg, Chicago Cardinals; Art Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers

1942Eight interceptions (11-game season): x-Bulldog Turner, Chicago Bears

1943-4711 interceptions (10-game season):x-Sammy Baugh, Washington

1948-51 13 interceptions (12-game season): Dan Sandifer, Washington

1952-present 14 interceptions (12-game season): x-Dick "Night Train" Lane, Los Angeles Rams

x-Pro Football Hall of Famer.