DFL Party leaders grappled Thursday with what to do in the aftermath of a Minneapolis ward convention that descended into chaos, embarrassing the party and prompting several people to seek medical attention.

At an emergency meeting of its executive committee, Chair Ken Martin pushed a plan to allow the party to sanction anyone who engages in violence during a DFL event, all but permanently banning them from participation.

Martin's plan would authorize the party to bar such a person from seeking the DFL endorsement and prohibit them from holding any party or convention position.

"The melee that took place at the Ward 10 endorsing convention last weekend was unacceptable," Martin said. "If we don't act now it will certainly embolden this behavior as a new tactic moving forward."

Committee member Brian Hansen proposed an alternative measure that would tackle head-on tensions within the party over the influence of its most progressive members. It would ban anyone from running a convention who had worked for a candidate endorsement by a group other than the DFL.

The proposal appeared targeted at DFLers who are openly affiliated with Democratic Socialist groups, but it might also affect more mainstream Democrats, such as union members.

The committee debated the proposed changes to the party's bylaws in a closed session Thursday evening.

The DFL's executive committee includes the state party's top leaders and a host of other party officials, totaling dozens of people from across Minnesota.

Warsame campaign targeted

Martin's proposal named no individuals, and it appeared unlikely that any would be so targeted if it were approved. But everyone knew the stakes.

It was prompted by the campaign of Minneapolis City Council candidate Nasri Warsame, whose supporters stormed the stage during Saturday's DFL endorsing convention for the 10th Ward seat.

"Based on the evidence we have gathered from an in-depth investigation, from numerous conversations with convention officials, local party leaders, delegates and guests, as well as a preponderance of video evidence from multiple sources, it is clear to us that the supporters of the Warsame campaign were mainly responsible for the conflict that erupted," Martin said.

The chaos, which was captured on a widely viewed video by a local blogger, broke out as Warsame's opponent, Council Member Aisha Chughtai, took the stage with her supporters to address convention attendees.

Several DFL officials have said they believe that many of Warsame's supporters honestly — if erroneously — believed their voices were being unfairly ignored. But some local officials have also blamed Warsame's campaign manager, Abshir Omar, for misleading them.

Warsame has said he doesn't condone violence or intimidation, but he left a news conference Wednesday without answering questions. In a previous interview with the Star Tribune, he said he felt he could no longer control some of his supporters who were upset by feeling excluded.

Without providing evidence, Omar on Wednesday blamed a Chughtai supporter for starting the fracas, and he denied any responsibility on the part of the campaign.

He struck a less combative tone Thursday when addressing his DFL peers at the emergency meeting, which was held virtually. Omar, who served as political director for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign in Iowa and once ran for elected office there, called the chaos "atrocious" and said he was sorry about what happened. But he maintained the party had failed to address the campaign's concerns.

Convention official speaks

Before the committee moved to a closed session, Samuel Doten, who presided over the ward convention and tried unsuccessfully to maintain order, said during the video conference that he supported Martin's measures. "They meet the moment," he said.

But Doten, who has chaired several party events, added: "I would encourage everyone to be judicious in the application because these bylaws ... open a door, and potentially they could be abused."

Doten also addressed a concern that worried many in the DFL. Warsame's supporters who stormed the stage were largely Somali immigrants, he said, but they shouldn't be used to disparage the entire community, which is increasingly influential in DFL politics.

"What we saw last Saturday — the behavior of some people — was not representative of all the supporters of Nasri Warsame, certainly not representative of the Somali community," he said.

Doten emphasized that he believed some "five to 10 individuals" were to blame for the disruption.