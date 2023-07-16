Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Morrison County sheriff's deputy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle near a country music festival in Pierz, Minn.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Brady Joe Pundsack, 26, of Flensburg was directing traffic at the time on Hwy. 25 outside Freedom Fest. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Neither the 17-year-old driving the vehicle nor his 16-year-old passenger was injured, according to an incident report.

Freedom Fest organizers acknowledged the incident and the deputy's injuries in a Facebook post after the event.

"We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the officer and his family that was involved in the accident last night," the post said. "We are all praying for him."