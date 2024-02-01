The annual fee for most Delta Air Lines American Express credit cards is rising considerably only months after the airline walked back controversial changes to its rewards program and also made access to its Sky Clubs more exclusive.

The changes happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, per cached versions of the website. Delta's lowest-tier gold card went from $99 — after an initial free introductory year — to $150. The Delta SkyMiles Platinum AmEx used to cost $250 annually but is now $350. And its Reserve card's annual fee also jumped $100 to $650.

These come after controversial changes last fall.

In the span of a little more than a month, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's dominant carrier debuted ramped-up requirements for obtaining elite status and all its perks, fielded a siege of customer outrage, admitted it "probably went too far" and ultimately scaled back the alterations.

The plans first announced in September aimed to base status solely on the amount of money flyers spend with the carrier or via their SkyMiles American Express credit cards rather than miles flown. Delta had also confirmed it planned to cap the number of entries to its Sky Club lounges starting Feb. 1, 2025, for premium card holders.

Now, though, Delta decreased the number of "Medallion Qualification Dollars" (MQDs) required to achieve 2025 status, further enhanced the Million Miler program to reward long-term loyalty, increased Delta Sky Club access for holders of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card and enhanced options for rollover medallion qualification miles.

For these credit card changes, Delta also introduce some new perks along with the higher fees. For example, platinum cardholders could earn 50,000 bonus miles after they made $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first six months before the change. Now, Delta upped that to 90,000 bonus miles after making $4,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first six months. At least until the offer ends March 27.