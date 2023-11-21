Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Delta flight passenger has sued the airline in federal court, alleging an off-duty employee groped and sexually assaulted her on a flight to Minneapolis, and that the attendants over-served the employee alcohol.

It also alleges on-flight attendants conspired to hide what happened.

Alison Petri, who is in her early 40s, was on a flight Nov. 17, 2022, coming home from Las Vegas. Petri was in the aisle seat next to Abigail Louise Trebnick-Emerson.

Trebnick-Emerson — a Wisconsin resident who also has a Nevada residence listed in a related state criminal case — boarded with a "crew" bag, according to the lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court. The civil suit names Trebnick-Emerson and Delta Airlines as the defendants.

The employee was using a "flight pass" to allow her to fly for free or a reduced rate because she works for Delta, the complaint alleges. It does not specify her job within Delta.

The complaint says an on-duty attendant served Trebnick-Emerson four cans of wine before the woman kissed the plaintiff Petri on the mouth without consent.

Petri told the attendant, but he "did nothing" to stop Trebnick-Emerson, the complaint alleges.

The off-duty worker was "obviously intoxicated" and the attendant continued to serve her wine, the complaint says.

After drinking a fifth can of wine, the off-duty worker kissed Petri on the neck multiple times, despite Petri telling her not to, the lawsuit states. The plaintiff says Trebnick-Emerson smoked a vape on the plane, and that she rubbed Petri's buttocks as she stood to get her bags.

After getting off the plane, Petri told the gate agents about what happened and asked to contact law enforcement.

Trebnick-Emerson tried to leave the airport after getting off the plane, but she fell down an escalator and airport police responded to her, the lawsuit states. The court filings also includes security footage, allegedly of Trebnick-Emerson falling down the escalator. She was later charged with disorderly conduct and criminal sexual conduct.

The sexual conduct charge was later dropped and Trebnick-Emerson pleaded guilty in June to disorderly conduct. Her attorney in the state case did not return a call seeking comment Monday.

The lawsuit accuses two attendants of lying about Trebnick-Emerson's behavior on the plane to protect her.

One of the Facebook Messenger screenshots included in the lawsuit show an attendant telling Trebnick-Emerson that Delta investigators tried to get a statement out of the employees who witnessed her behavior, but that they "denied knowing anything and left."

The lawsuit alleges the on-duty attendants provided "false and inaccurate" information about the events.

Trebnick-Emerson said in a message to the attendant that she did not remember kissing the woman, before the attendant later states, "Yeah, you were pretty bombed," screenshots in the lawsuit show.

One month after the incident, Trebnick-Emerson sent the other attendant in a Facebook message, saying that Petri "filed charges against me based on false accusations and lie(s)," another screenshot filed in the lawsuit attachment shows.

Storms said in an interview he is worried about past instances of Delta overserving alcohol to passengers, and in the lawsuit listed four cases of alleged sexual assault by intoxicated people on Delta flights in recent years.

He also raised concern about whether there are deeper issues in the company with attendants protecting other employees after bad behavior.

"To conspire to conceal information from both Delta and law enforcement investigators is deeply troubling," Storms said.

Delta declined to comment on the specific incident in an emailed statement to the Star Tribune. The statement noted that Delta "does not tolerate inappropriate or unlawful behavior," and that "nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people."