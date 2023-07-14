Delta Air Lines workers will rally Friday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as part of a coordinated campaign to unionize 45,000 employees.

Ramp, tower and cargo workers, flight attendants and mechanics from across Delta's system are actively trying to organize employees nationwide into three unions: the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the Association of Flight Attendants and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

"The big difference from the previous campaigns is everybody was going at it by themselves, which makes it more difficult," DeLane Adams, a spokesman for the Machinists union, said. "This time, it's a coordinated campaign with solidarity among all three unions."

In a statement, Atlanta-based Delta said, "we support our employees' right to choose whether or not a union is right for them."

Among major U.S. airlines, Delta has the lowest percentage of unionized employees. Delta is the only U.S.-based mainline carrier without unionized flight attendants, fleet service, and mechanics.

In all, only 20% of Delta workers are unionized, including nearly 15,000 pilots and 450 flight dispatchers. Earlier this year, its pilots won a new contract that their union says will boost average pay 34% over four years and cost the airline more than $7 billion.

Delta, the dominant carrier at MSP, reported this week a record quarterly profit of more than $1.8 billion as summer vacationers packed planes. Union organizers want workers to gain a larger share of the company's gains and improved benefits.

"I think we haven't succeeded because of all the interference by Delta meddling in our organizing drives," Amanda Goodman Berry, a Delta ramp worker and union organizer, said.

A Delta spokesman declined to address the meddling allegations though the airline has a reputation for strong anti-union sentiment.

Delta in 2019 placed posters in breakrooms that encouraged employees to spend money on beer and video games rather than union dues. Workers took photos of the posters and then posted them on social media, generating support from politicians and others.

This year's drive to collect enough signed cards for the National Mediation Board to schedule elections is the latest attempt since Delta and Eagan-based Northwest Airlines merged in 2008.

Half of employees plus one eligible for each union need to sign cards saying they want a vote to unionize for the process to move forward.