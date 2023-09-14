Elite airline status is the holy grail for air travelers and Delta Air Lines just made achieving it harder.

The Atlanta-based carrier late Wednesday announced upcoming changes to its branded American Express cards that will reward big spenders. It's the latest example of a broader move by the airline — and the industry as a whole — to reserve its most desired benefits for an increasingly exclusive group of cardholders.

"They're focused on who's spending the most with Delta and who is spending the most with the SkyMiles credit cards, which is where they're making most of their money as an airline," said Gunnar Olson, a Thrifty Traveler reporter and flight deal analyst.

As a result of the changes, cardholders will need to charge more to their Delta credit cards to earn perks like first-class upgrades, complementary airport club access and more.

Delta also confirmed this week plans to cap the number of entries to its Sky Clubs starting Feb. 1, 2025 for AmEx Platinum and Reserve American Express cardholders. Those with the Platinum card will be allowed six visits per year, while Reserve holders will get 10 annual visits. Individuals who hold both cards would get 16 visits per year, according to Thrifty Traveler.

And for those who book a basic economy ticket? No lounge access starting Jan. 1, 2024, regardless if they carry one of Delta's premium credit cards.

Over time, Delta Air Lines has been shifting its frequent flyer program away from rewarding miles flown toward higher spending. These latest changes will raise the spending floor even higher.

Achieving airline status is a subculture unto itself, with websites, blogs and experts dedicated entirely to the endeavor. Many air travelers have gamified the attainment of status. But to the average consumer, understanding the process — and terminology — can be difficult.

Delta says these changes are aimed at simplifying the program. It's doing away with two key measures — Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs) — used to build status, keeping only Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) as its qualifier for status beginning Jan. 1.

But it is raising the MQD threshold.

"The airline is bargaining the changes won't lose them many customers," Olson said. "Some people just love Delta so much that this isn't going to matter to them."

That may especially be true in markets like Minneapolis-St. Paul, where Delta's market share and network size is so dominant that area residents often feel beholden to the airline.

Patrick Cool of Edina, who currently has Platinum Medallion status that he expects to lose under the new system, will no longer fly Delta if he can find better fares on competitors.

"It's not just alienating the rank-and-file consumer," the 37-year-old said. "It's alienating people who've been exceedingly loyal to Delta for a long time."

He called Delta's changes "terrible" and asked for suggestions for a better rewards credit card in a Facebook post.

Delta argues it is offering more ways to earn. But the airline openly states it is trying to reinstate exclusivity to the SkyMiles program.

"If you're going to spend more than $6,000 on Delta a year or, without spending a dollar on Delta, you'd have to spend $120,000 on your Delta SkyMiles credit card just to earn the lowest level of status with the lowest level credit card," Olson said.

According to thepointsguy.com, even some big spenders may lose out: Previously, Delta granted MQD waivers for those who spent $25,000 on eligible cards up to Platinum Medallion status. Now, depending on which card you use, that $25,000 in spending would turn into either 1,250 or 2,500 MQDs — not enough to put you even halfway to the entry-level Silver Medallion status.

The 2024 MQDs needed to earn 2025 status are: