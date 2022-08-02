Defenseman John Whipple of Morristown, N.J., on Monday announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey team.

Whipple, 16, will play for the U.S. National Team Development Program's Under-17 squad in the 2022-23 season. The 6-1, 179-pounder spent the past two seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's, amassing 18 goals and 37 assists for the under-15 team last season and seven goals and 40 assists for the under-14 squad in 2020-21.

Monday was the first day coaches could make verbal offers to players entering their junior year of high school.

RANDY JOHNSON

Legion champions

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Kaden Amundson homered as St. Michael beat Mankato 13-2 on Sunday in Burnsville to win its first Division I American Legion baseball state title.

Both St. Michael and Mankato will play in the Central Plains tournament, which beings Wednesday in Rapid City, S.D.

Wadena beat Morris 14-0 in Luverne on Sunday for the Division II title. In Mankato, Hayfield won the first Legion softball state title by beating Browerville 9-6.