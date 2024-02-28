Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips lost his third straight Democratic primary election to President Joe Biden on Tuesday night in Michigan, narrowing his already uphill path to winning the nomination.

The third-term congressman garnered less than 3% of the vote to Biden's 79% in early returns. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed. More Michiganders voted "uncommitted" — in protest of Biden's handling of the war in Gaza — than for Phillips.

Phillips' loss in Michigan follows defeats in South Carolina and New Hampshire. The Minnesota Democrat had his best showing in New Hampshire's presidential primary, garnering about 20% of the vote. Biden wasn't on the ballot in New Hampshire but still won the state with 64% of voters writing his name in.

In South Carolina, Phillips finished a distant third to Biden and received less than 2% of the vote.

Phillips had once considered Michigan a state where he could have a strong showing. But he ended up spending little time campaigning there as he struggled to raise money. He announced a couple weeks ago he had to lay off a lot of his campaign staff.

Earlier Tuesday, Phillips appeared to set low expectations for how he'd perform in Michigan.

"Joe Biden should receive 90% of the vote today in Michigan, no surprise when a Party pro-actively prevents competition and the majority of primary voters are the party faithful. Nonetheless, to all who take the time to vote in primaries and no matter for whom you vote: THANK YOU!" Phillips posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The next Democratic contests are on March 5, when Minnesota and a dozen other states hold their presidential primary elections on Super Tuesday.