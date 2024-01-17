Minnesota law enforcement reported the biggest rise in fentanyl pill seizures among the five Midwestern states in its federal field division last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration said Wednesday.

Seizures of the potentially deadly opiate, increasingly found pressed into counterfeit pills, jumped 127% in the state up from 2022 as investigators recovered more than 417,000 pills.

That's more than Iowa, both the Dakotas and Nebraska — Minnesota's fellow offices within the DEA's Omaha-headquartered division. The increase reflected a trend in which the DEA said the five states recorded an 83% spike in fentanyl pill seizures.

The DEA said law enforcement seized more than 77 million fentanyl pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl nationally last year.

"Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced," DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Steven T. Bell said. "The DEA Omaha Division covers a vast expanse of land containing urban, suburban and rural communities. Sadly, none of these communities are exempt from the tragic consequences that can come from experimenting with or using fentanyl. This drug is potentially lethal in such a small amount, that it can fit on the tip of a pencil. We're seeing it in both pill and powder form all across our Division."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota recently announced the biggest fentanyl bust in state history when it rolled out an indictment against six people accused of trafficking hundreds of thousands of pills from Arizona up north, using the mail to send toy animals stuffed with pills in an alleged conspiracy dating back to 2022.

Minnesota recorded the largest increase in pill seizures, with investigators taking off more than 417,000 pills for a 127 percent increase over 2022 totals. Iowa followed suit noting a 105 percent increase over its 2022 pill seizures, with more than 141,000 pills seized in 2023. North Dakota pill seizures increased nearly 50 percent while Nebraska and South Dakota numbers declined.

Law enforcement officials say fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 through 45. And it's reportedly growing more potent. Last year, DEA lab testing found that 7 out of 10 pills tested contained a possible deadly dose of fentanyl, which the DEA defines as two milligrams. That rate was at 40% just two years prior and 60% in 2022.