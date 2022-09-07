See more of the story

It's relatively short notice for an arena concert, but fans of the Dave Matthews Band always rally quickly. DMB is set for Nov. 13 at Target Center.

Following a run of outdoor shows in September, the Minneapolis concert is part of a fall arena tour, which starts Nov. 2 and concludes Nov. 18-19 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at ticketmaster.com and targetcenter.com. A presale is available now for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. A presale for Citi Card members runs from 9 a.m. Sept. 20 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22.

DMB last performed in the Twin Cities at Xcel Energy Center on the eve of the Super Bowl in 2018. In 2015, Matthews did an acoustic set at the X before a full band set. Three years earlier, DMB drew more than 25,000 to the short-lived River's Edge Festival on Harriet Island.