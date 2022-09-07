Fresh off headlining July's Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park, Blake Shelton has already announced another Minnesota gig at Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 18, 2023, as part of his newly launched Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Yes, apparently, the hockey arena is going to pass for the honky tonk in this case.

The Saturday night gig in St. Paul will be the third stop on the Oklahoman singer's winter trek, which will also feature the Academy of Country Music's newly crowned female artist of the year, Carly Pearce, known from "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" (with Ashley McBryde) and "I Hope You're Happy Now" (with Lee Brice). Newcomer Jackson Dean will also open.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23, through Ticketmaster at prices not yet made public.

With 28 No. 1 country hits already to his name, Shelton looks to have another hit on his hands with his new single, "No Body," the video for which has him literally going back to his honky-tonk days — as well as his mullet days. Yee haw.

The former coach from NBC's "The Voice" drew about 15,000 fans to his Summer Jam performance in July, where his fellow hitmaker wife Gwen Stefani made a surprise three-song appearance. It seems less likely his California girl will join him in Minnesota in February, but you never know.