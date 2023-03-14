Rathaus Productions is going Vegas for its debut at the Cowles Center's "A Merge in March" series, which pairs different dance troupes.

Known for its "Cabarave" events in which aerialists, dancers and painters perform in a party atmosphere, the Twin Cities-based company is taking it up a notch in a show called "Glass Ceiling." with choreographer Andy Asong-Morfaw, who goes by the stage name Andy Mor.

"We have these rules that we're trying to break," said Jessie Storovich, Rathaus' director. "and having the audience join us in breaking some of the rules, too."

The glass ceiling is visualized through the performance acts and via a giant glass ceiling suspended from the stage.

"It's about empowerment," said Storovich. "It's about leaning into community. There's no breaking the ceiling alone."

When Rathaus was first approached about participating in the "Merge" series, Storovich and her collaborators knew the performing arts venue in Minneapolis would bring new challenges. The company normally doesn't perform in a proscenium setting with seats. Instead, it favors a cabaret-style theater.

For the new endeavor, Rathaus plans to maintain its immersive feel and sense of revelry but at the same time elevate it. From aerial acts to pole numbers to fire dances, "Glass Ceiling" will feature glamour along with spectacle. Plus, there will be a live DJ.

"We're gonna pull out all the bells and whistles," Storovich said.

Rathaus also wants to create an epic show that lives within an event.

So when audience members walk into the theater, they can stop by the bar onstage and get a drink. Minneapolis-based Brother Justus Whiskey Co., which sources locally, will be doing the pours. While ticketholders inhale the aroma and savor the taste, a muralist will be working on a piece that evolves through the evening. At a certain point, people will even be invited to participate in the mural-making process.

There will be two intermissions in the show, during which there will be performances in the lobby. Aerialists and dancers will turn the Cowles space into an immersive party similar to events that have been hosted at venues around the Twin Cities.

Partnering with Mor felt natural for Rathaus, as the collaboration is often a part of the way the company puts shows together with different artists. Rather than dividing the show into two separate performances, Mor's work is interspersed throughout the show.

"We've kept our structure, and then worked with Andy to basically help create the whole flow and the arc and how we accomplish the mission of the piece," Storovich said.

Originally from the central African country of Cameroon, Mor, 34, moved to the United States in 2003. In high school, he danced with a family group called Amanim5. He derives his movements from Makossa, a dance style from the southwest province of Cameroon, but has added other influences from other parts of Africa.

Mor was a cast member of the Michael Jackson Legacy tribute in 2017 and has performed his mix of jazz-funk, hip-hop and African dance styles at Cowles' Mixtape program. He also has choreographed for the Minnesota Timberwolves' 612 Crew, where he worked with rappers Vanilla Ice, Prof and G-Eazy. About a year ago, he decided it was time to move on from that work.

"I'm trying to emerge as an artist," Mor said.

He said Twin Cities artists like Herbert Johnson III, Joëlle Fernandez and Gabby (The Baddie) Abram have opened his eyes on how to choreograph among other lessons.

"I've taken that and applied that to my craft," Mor said.

Mor knows what it takes to crack the glass ceiling as he has constantly needed to break boundaries in his own career.

"Being a dance artist is challenging. You have to prove yourself and really connect with other people," he said.

He will be using some of those challenges in his work at the Cowles, including a piece about confinement, where he reflects on breaking out of barriers with strength and purpose.

His work also will contend with gender roles, which he says is something different from what he has previously done.

"I think that what I have done in the past has always been in regard to my father, who I choreographed for. That's something personal to me," he said. "This is very different. It's more of a party. But it's also an experience and it takes you to a different fantasy of happiness and light and love and ambience."

'Glass Ceiling'

When: 8 p.m. Wed., Fri. & Sat.

Where: Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $35, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org.