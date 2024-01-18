Curious Minnesota

Listen: How did Minnesota become the nation's top turkey state?

A Minnesota-grown turkey photographed at a farm in Alexandria before receiving a presidential pardon in 2017.
— Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
January 18, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Minnesota has been a national leader in turkey production since the 1950s, and No. 1 for the last two decades. That wouldn't have been possible without collaboration between farmers and researchers at the University of Minnesota.

Christopher Vondracek, who wrote an article on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how Minnesota became such a turkey powerhouse.

