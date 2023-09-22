Curious Minnesota

Listen: State Fair attendees tell us their questions about Minnesota

Eric Roper, right, stood next to the board of questions at the State Fair on September 2, 2023.
Eric Roper, right, stood next to the board of questions at the State Fair on September 2, 2023.

— Ash Miller / Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
September 22, 2023 - 8:52 AM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

No event is more quintessentially Minnesotan than the State Fair. So it was important that Curious Minnesota be there to hear what was on fairgoers' minds.

Ash Miller and Eric Roper set up shop at the Star Tribune's State Fair building on September 2. In the morning, we solicited questions from fairgoers. We put many of these questions on a large board. In the afternoon, we asked people to vote on their favorite question.

Let us know which question is your favorite in this poll.

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access