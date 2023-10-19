Listen: Why did Spam become an international sensation?

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Nearly 90 years since its invention in Minnesota, Spam's legacy extends far beyond the state. The pork product's importance during World War II gave it a large fanbase and spawned new international cuisine.

Reporter Brooks Johnson, who wrote a Curious Minnesota story on the topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss Spam's unique history.

