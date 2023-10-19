Listen: Why did Spam become an international sensation?

Curious Minnesota

Spam was regally displayed as part of an exhibit at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul in 2007.
Jim Gehrz, Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
October 19, 2023

Nearly 90 years since its invention in Minnesota, Spam's legacy extends far beyond the state. The pork product's importance during World War II gave it a large fanbase and spawned new international cuisine.

Reporter Brooks Johnson, who wrote a Curious Minnesota story on the topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss Spam's unique history.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

