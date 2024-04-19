Listen: What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones?

Curious Minnesota

A copy of a photograph of Taoyateduta, also know as "Little Crow," chief of the Mdewakanton Dakota, on display at the Brown County Historical Society.

— David Joles / Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
April 19, 2024 - 10:02 AM

The familiar image of a stoic Native American chief wearing a headdress is in many ways a core American cultural stereotype. It has been memorialized in films and statutes, as well as exploited to sell cigarettes and motorcycles.

But who are these celebrated figures of the past? Mark Boswell, who wrote a story on this topic, joins Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper to discuss the roles that Native American chiefs played and introduce some of the state's most prominent chiefs.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
