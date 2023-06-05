Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

It was once considered "manifest destiny" that Minneapolis and St. Paul would become one city. A conjoined municipality would have a population similar to Seattle and Denver. But this idea never took off, despite simmering in the public discourse for many decades.

The Star Tribune's Kevin Duchschere wrote a Curious Minnesota story on this topic. He joined Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper to discuss why the central cities of the Twin Cities region remained separate.

Further reading:

Why didn't Minneapolis and St. Paul ever merge? (March 2023 Curious Minnesota article)