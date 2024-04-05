Curious Minnesota

Listen: Why does Maplewood have such an odd shape?

Maplewood has one of the strangest city borders in the state.
Maplewood has one of the strangest city borders in the state.

— Jake Steinberg / Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
April 05, 2024 - 7:56 AM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Maplewood arguably has the strangest border of any city in the Twin Cities metro area. Its "L" shape wraps around the northern and eastern edges of St. Paul.

The origins of that border reveals an interesting history of development patterns in the east metro. Reporter Greta Kaul, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how Maplewood was born out of leftover land — and became home to a signature Minnesota company.

Further reading:

Why does Maplewood have such an odd shape? (March 2024 Curious Minnesota article)


If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access