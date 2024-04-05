Listen: Why does Maplewood have such an odd shape?

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Maplewood arguably has the strangest border of any city in the Twin Cities metro area. Its "L" shape wraps around the northern and eastern edges of St. Paul.

The origins of that border reveals an interesting history of development patterns in the east metro. Reporter Greta Kaul, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how Maplewood was born out of leftover land — and became home to a signature Minnesota company.

