St. Paul police on Monday identified the 70-year-old woman who died in a hit-and-run crash as detectives continued to search for the occupants of the stolen Kia Sportage SUV that struck her vehicle.

The crash about 10 p.m. Sunday near Magnolia Avenue and Forest Street left Phoua Hang dead and her husband in the hospital. He was expected to recover, police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe said.

"The city of St. Paul lost a member of our community in a crash. That victim was simply driving from point A to point B and killed through no fault of her own," McCabe said. "This tragedy is not acceptable, and the St. Paul Police Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Unit is working hard to locate information regarding any related suspects."

As of Monday afternoon, police had not located anyone who had been in the Kia.

Police used K-9 Unit dogs and called in the Minnesota State Patrol Flight Section helicopter in an effort to find those who ran from the scene, McCabe said.

Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been on the rise nationally after tips for how to start the cars without the use of a key were posted on social media. In Milwaukee, a wave of car thefts has been attributed to a group called the "Kia Boys."

The Kia involved in Sunday's incident was taken from Minneapolis, but several have been swiped in St. Paul this year. To date, St. Paul police have investigated 212 Hyundai thefts and 256 Kia thefts. That compares to 31 Hyundais and 18 Kias stolen in through July 18, 2021, the Police Department said.

"This is an unfortunate national trend that the St. Paul Police Department is committed to addressing locally through prevention and a collaborative response with our regional and state partners," McCabe said.

Anyone with information about Sunday's crash is asked to call 651-266-5722.