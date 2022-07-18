Authorities have identified the three Twin Cities family members killed Friday when two semitrailer trucks crushed their SUV in a collision in an interstate construction zone in Moorhead — scene of another multivehicle crash a day earlier.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94, about 2 miles from Minnesota's border with North Dakota, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Driver Robert C. Correll, 65, of Ham Lake was killed, along with his wife, Linda M. Correll, 63, also of Ham Lake, and Shirley A. Gatzke, 89, of Blaine, the patrol said.

The Corrells had been married for 44 years, Robert Correll's brother said, and Gatzke was Linda Correll's mother.

The patrol said their SUV was stopped behind a semi driven by Kenneth L. Jarvis, 58, of Wells, Minn., when it was struck by a second semi and driven into the first truck.

The second semi was driven by Maxim Rubin, 49, whose hometown was not identified. His truck's marking showed it was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba.

Neither semi driver was hurt.

On Thursday, four people were injured in a four-vehicle chain-reaction collision in the same construction zone about 2 miles to the east on I-94, said Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

The most-seriously injured was Marjorie E. Eggert, 70, of Valley City, N.D., who was driving one of the SUVs. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was last reported to be receiving treatment in a Moorhead hospital.