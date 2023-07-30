Three people died in separate crashes Saturday on state roadways, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

— Sharon Kay Evenson, 64, of Stewartville, Minn., was killed as she pulled out of her driveway at about 7:30 a.m. onto Hwy. 30 in Stewartville, south of Rochester. She was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said that Karl David Stasko, 25, of Hayfield, Minn., struck Evenson's car as he drove east on the highway. Stasko was not injured in the crash.

— Timothy Wayne Keller, 67, of Cambridge, Minn., died after crashing into an SUV shortly after noon in Baldwin Township, just south of Princeton.

According to the State Patrol, Keller was southbound and exiting Hwy. 169 when he drove onto Rum River Drive, hitting the SUV and pushing it into a pickup truck hauling a trailer. He was rushed to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton, where he died. The driver of the SUV had only minor injuries, and the pickup driver was not hurt.

— Motorcyclist Bruce Wild, 63, of Owen Sound, Ont., died just before 1 p.m. after crashing on Hwy. 2 into a vehicle that was turning onto County Road 74 in Warba, southeast of Grand Rapids. Wild was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids with minor injuries.