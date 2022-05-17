Fresh from winning more trophies at the Grammys and CMT Awards, country queen Carrie Underwood is hitting the road again, with a Oct. 25 concert set for Target Center in Minneapolis.

She will drop her ninth studio album, "Denim & Rhinestones," on June 10 and hit the road this fall, starting on Oct. 15 in South Carolina. Minneapolis will be the seventh stop on the tour.

Underwood has released a new single, "Ghost Story," which she performed on the CMT Awards while suspended above the stage.

The former "American Idol" champ has scored 21 No. 1 country singles, including "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and last year's duet with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You."

Underwood rocked Twin Cities Summer Jam last year at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Opening her Denim & Rhinestones Tour will be Jimmie Allen, CMA's best new artist for 2021, known for "Best Shot" and "Freedom Was a Highway," with Brad Paisley. Allen's third album, "Tulip Drive," is due on June 24.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at carrieunderwoodofficial.com and axs.com.