A Coon Rapids police officer is recovering at home from her injuries after she was hit by a passing pickup truck while clearing debris from a snowy road Monday night.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was outside her squad at the scene of what appeared to have been a hit-and-run crash when she was struck at about 8:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Foley Boulevard and NW. 106th Avenue.

"It was very disturbing bodycam video to watch," Coon Rapids Police Chief John Stahnke said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The officer had come across mailboxes that had been hit by a different driver who had left the scene. The officer pulled onto the shoulder of southbound Foley Boulevard, turned on her flashing emergency lights and got out of the squad to investigate and pick up the pieces.

That's when a pickup truck spun out of control on the icy and snowy road and slammed into the back of the officer's squad. The truck bounced off the squad and struck the officer, Stahnke said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was treated and released, the chief said.

"She is very sore, a lot of bumps and bruises," Stahnke said. "We are grateful there were no serious injuries involved."

Stahnke said the incident is a stark reminder that motorists have the responsibility to operate their vehicles "with due caution" at all times, especially during inclement weather.

"A lot of crashes on the roadways are due to excessive speed," Stahnke said. "One might think that might have led to this vehicle spinning out of control and causing this incident."

Stahnke reminded motorists that Minnesota law states drivers on roads with two or more lanes in the same direction must move over a full lane when passing by emergency vehicles stopped on the road with emergency lights activated.

The violation is subject to a $100 fine plus court costs.

Since Monday, scores of people have called, texted and emailed the Police Department and posted well wishes for the officer on social media, Stahnke said.

"It is very heartwarming the amount of people who reached out to us," he said. "It makes me proud to be part of this community."

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being handled by the Blaine Police Department.