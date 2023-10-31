Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A convicted rapist has escaped from a southern Minnesota jail and remains on the run.

Leonardo Lopez Jr., 36, fled from the Watonwan County jail in St. James shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, and he remained a fugitive as of midday Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Mark Slater said Lopez fled "as he was being transferred from one area of the jail to another."

Searches around the city by Sheriff's deputies, and police from St. James and nearby Madelia have yet to result in locating Lopez, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

A plea from the the Sheriff's Office was made for the public to review any video recordings that might help locate Lopez, of St. James, and to call 911 to report any suspicious activities that might be connected to the escape.

At the same time, the Sheriff's Office's statement cautioned, "Do not try to approach or apprehend."

Slater said his office has "had a few tips" about Lopez's whereabouts, "but nothing leading of value."

Court records show that Lopez was arrested and jailed in early August in connection with his being a state-registered predatory sex offender and failing to report that he had a new address.

In 2006, an 18-year-old Lopez was convicted in Watonwan County of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His criminal history in Minnesota also includes convictions for domestic abuse, burglary and fleeing police.