Students and families across Minnesota are cheering on teens at cap-and-gown ceremonies that celebrate high school achievements. It's graduation season, and many are singing the praises of graduates who have received their diplomas and are ready to launch into the young adult world of more education or employment.

Some of those teens and their families can toast a special academic honor. So far, just over 100 state students have been named National Merit scholars.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. (NMSC) estimates about 16,000 students qualified for this year's awards based on their 2020 PSAT scores, representing less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide. Last fall, of that total about 270 Minnesota students were deemed eligible for the honor.

Scholarships are offered in three categories — those sponsored by National Merit, corporations and colleges. Information about winners is released in four batches — in April, May, June and July. Students are selected based on their test scores, an essay, a list of extracurriculars and an endorsement from an educator.

National Merit Scholarships provide $2,500 toward the student's freshman year of college. College-sponsored recipients receive four-year renewable awards ranging from $500 to $2,000 per year. And corporate-sponsored winners receive four-year renewable awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 annually, or single-payment awards ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.

Because the final group of winners will be announced next month, it's possible that the number of Minnesota scholarship recipients will be higher.

High schoolers in the group of 66 named this month come from all over Minnesota. Two metro-area high schools had the highest number — Wayzata High in Plymouth produced 15 and 10 recipients attend Mounds View High in Arden Hills. Edina and Minnetonka high schools had seven and six winners, respectively, and five recipients attend the Blake School in Minneapolis.

NMSC's worthy mission is to recognize academically talented students, promote a wider and deeper respect for learning and stimulate increased scholarship support from individuals and organizations.

Kudos to the scholars and their families for achieving such academic excellence through one of the most difficult times education has endured. They persevered through COVID-related disruptions and other challenges to earn the prestigious national honor.

And congratulations to all of Minnesota's other high school graduates. We look forward to the great things you'll accomplish in the years ahead.