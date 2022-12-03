Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Concordia (St. Paul) will play West Texas A&M at 5 p.m. Saturday in the championship match of the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament in Seattle.

The Golden Bears (31-5), nine-time national champions, beat Cal State Los Angeles 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 in the semifinals on Friday night.

Jasmine Mulvihill had 12 kills and Makenna Berger eight in the victory. Teagan Starkey had 34 assists and a team-high 11 digs.

The Golden Bears, the top-seeded team in the field, hit over .350 in the first and third sets. Cal State Los Angeles hit .139 in the first set followed by .069 and .032.

West Texas A&M (32-4) defeated Missouri-St. Louis 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 in its semifinal match. The Lady Buffs have won 25 matches in a row.

Winona State runner second in Division II

Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State finished second in the NCAA Division II Women's Cross Country Championships on Friday at Chambers Bay, Wash.

The time for the junior from Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was 20 minutes, 27.2 seconds on the cold and wet 6k course.

Augustana finished fifth as a team, Winona State 11th, Minnesota State Mankato 16th and Minnesota Duluth 20th among 34 teams.

Stephanie Cotter of Adams State won the women's race in 19:45.2. Amanda Montplaisir of the Mavericks was ninth (20:53.4).

In the men's meet, Ryan Hartman of Augustana placed 19th (30:14.6, 10k), leading the Vikings to seventh place.

Whitecaps seek first win

The Minnesota Whitecaps, a professional women's hockey team in the Premier Hockey Federation, will play the Metropolitan Riveters at 6 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Richfield Ice Arena.

The Whitecaps are 0-4, which includes an overtime loss to the league-leading Boston Pride their last game on Nov. 19. The Riveters are 2-3.

Jonna Albers leads the Whitecaps with four points over four games. Teammate Sydney Brodt scored twice in the last game.

U's McHugh ties for 1st

Max McHugh of the Gophers and Cal Reece of California tied for first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 51.51 seconds on the third day of the Minnesota Invitational at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Reece had the fastest time in the preliminaries.

McHugh is the defending NCAA champion in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Kaiser Neverman of the Gophers finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (46.40).

On the women's side, Megan Van Berkom of the Gophers won the 400 individual medley (4:05.81) in a meet called the fastest invitational in the country.

Emma Lezer of Minnesota was third in the 100 breaststroke (59.96) and Paula Rodriguez Rivero fifth in the 100 backstroke (53.29).

Etc.

The St. Cloud State wrestling team is No. 1 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches' rankings, Augustana is eighth. The Huskies' Abner Romero is No. 1 at 174 pounds. Two other NSIC wrestlers are also top-ranked: Jack Huffman of Augustana at 133 and Darrell Mason of Minnesota State Mankato at heavyweight.

Gustavus goalkeeper Wesley Sanders and St. Olaf defender Victor Gaulmin were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America third team.