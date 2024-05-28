Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Do you have an opinion on the recent decision to change the name of any North American birds named for people?

Here's a chance to tell the powers that be how you feel about this.

Some months ago the American Ornithological Society decided to change eponymous names (named after a person). The decision was driven by concern that some birds were named for persons with unsavory backgrounds. So, change one, change them all.

The AOU, the name-changing agency, is seeking opinions from its members, mostly professional ornithologists, and from birders in general, like you.

You have until Friday, May 31, to post your comments at forms.gle/sqsab1WfdcPek6E76