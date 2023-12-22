Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Most of Farmington's city parks will have free Wi-Fi once Hiawatha Broadband Communications finishes building its fiber optic network infrastructure across the city, according to Mayor Joshua Hoyt.

Hiawatha Broadband began building the network in April; once it is complete, residents can choose the company as their internet provider. The company plans to bring Wi-Fi access to 20 of the city's 29 parks by 2025.

The parks were chosen based on factors like foot traffic, size, cost, amenities and frequency of vandalism, said Peter Gilbertson, Farmington's information technology director.

The city will use about $522,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide power, poles and security cameras in parks.

Partnering with Hiawatha Broadband "saved the city an incredible amount of money, which will be repurposed to other initiatives," Gilbertson said.

Gilbertson said free Wi-Fi can be an "attractive perk" for those looking to move to town and can be used by parks and recreation programs. The connectivity also allows for installation of security cameras in parks.

Parks are inclusive spaces that are accessible to a diverse range of people, Gilbertson said, adding that the free Wi-Fi will " help foster increased social connectivity among residents."