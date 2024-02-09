Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) has signed a 16-year lease for a space to train employees at the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan, with plans to invest $10 million in its new "connection center."

CLA will be located near the e-sports space and the Longship at Viking Lakes co-working area and the Viking Lakes Innovation Center.

The 40,000-square-foot space will be built out over the next year as a site to host hundreds of CLA employees for "learning and development, ongoing training, team-building and more," according to a CLA news release.

The company — the nation's eighth largest accounting firm with more than 130 offices around the U.S. — has hired RSP Architects and ICRAVE to design the space, which is expected to open in 2025.

Other businesses and organizations located at Viking Lakes include the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Infinite Health Collaborative, U.S. Tennis Association Northern. There are also 450 market-rate apartments on site.

Viking Lakes also houses the Minnesota Vikings headquarters, training facilities and stadium.