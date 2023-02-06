Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports.

They start with the Timberwolves, who routed a short-handed Nuggets team Sunday but have bigger questions looming ahead with Thursday's trade deadline and Karl-Anthony Towns' eventual (?) return on the horizon.

Plus thoughts on the Gophers men's and women's basketball teams, who have just three Big Ten wins combined so far this season. And a good, old-fashioned Reusse rant.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports