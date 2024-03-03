Tap the bookmark to save this article.

When college hockey coaches go shopping for players, they don't do that at the Mall of America, but they often come to Minnesota. The boys hockey state tournaments this week will include a chunky number of players committed to NCAA Division I programs. Here's a list of players like that and something about each one:

Owen Buesgens, Chanhassen: St. Thomas

Senior defense

He averaged more than a point per game this season and last.

Jack Christ, Chanhassen: Minnesota State Mankato

Senior forward

He recorded at least 24 points in all three of his varsity seasons.

Bobby Cowan, Edina: St. Thomas

Senior forward

He produced three hat tricks this season.

Barrett Dexheimer, Edina: Massachusetts

Senior defense

He has an eight-game point streak heading into the state tournament.

Will Distad, White Bear Lake: Minnesota State Mankato

Junior defense

He had nine multi-point games this season.

Jimmy Dodig, Cretin-Derham Hall: Merrimack

Junior defense

A shutdown defender, he stands 6-feet-6.

Caden Lee, Chanhassen: Minnesota State Mankato

Senior forward

He had at least a point per game in three of four varsity seasons.

Jackson Nevers, Edina: Minnesota

Senior forward

He leads the team in points and had at least three points in a game seven times this season. He's a Mr. Hockey finalist.

Chuck Owens, Cretin-Derham Hall: Air Force

Senior forward

He had 13 multi-point games this season.

Henry Peterson, Hermantown: St. Thomas

Junior defense

He had five points in the three section playoff games.

Carson Pilgrim, Warroad: North Dakota

Senior forward

He averaged more than two points per game in each of the past two seasons and is a Mr. Hockey finalist.

Michael Risteau, Edina: Western Michigan

Senior forward

He had three game-winning goals this season.

Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake: St. Cloud State

Senior forward

He led the Bears in scoring in each of his three seasons on the varsity and is a Mr. Hockey finalist.

Gavin Uhlenkamp, Chanhassen: Wisconsin

Senior forward

He had 17 multi-point games this season and is a Mr. Hockey finalist.