When college hockey coaches go shopping for players, they don't do that at the Mall of America, but they often come to Minnesota. The boys hockey state tournaments this week will include a chunky number of players committed to NCAA Division I programs. Here's a list of players like that and something about each one:
Owen Buesgens, Chanhassen: St. Thomas
Senior defense
He averaged more than a point per game this season and last.
Jack Christ, Chanhassen: Minnesota State Mankato
Senior forward
He recorded at least 24 points in all three of his varsity seasons.
Bobby Cowan, Edina: St. Thomas
Senior forward
He produced three hat tricks this season.
Barrett Dexheimer, Edina: Massachusetts
Senior defense
He has an eight-game point streak heading into the state tournament.
Will Distad, White Bear Lake: Minnesota State Mankato
Junior defense
He had nine multi-point games this season.
Jimmy Dodig, Cretin-Derham Hall: Merrimack
Junior defense
A shutdown defender, he stands 6-feet-6.
Caden Lee, Chanhassen: Minnesota State Mankato
Senior forward
He had at least a point per game in three of four varsity seasons.
Jackson Nevers, Edina: Minnesota
Senior forward
He leads the team in points and had at least three points in a game seven times this season. He's a Mr. Hockey finalist.
Chuck Owens, Cretin-Derham Hall: Air Force
Senior forward
He had 13 multi-point games this season.
Henry Peterson, Hermantown: St. Thomas
Junior defense
He had five points in the three section playoff games.
Carson Pilgrim, Warroad: North Dakota
Senior forward
He averaged more than two points per game in each of the past two seasons and is a Mr. Hockey finalist.
Michael Risteau, Edina: Western Michigan
Senior forward
He had three game-winning goals this season.
Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake: St. Cloud State
Senior forward
He led the Bears in scoring in each of his three seasons on the varsity and is a Mr. Hockey finalist.
Gavin Uhlenkamp, Chanhassen: Wisconsin
Senior forward
He had 17 multi-point games this season and is a Mr. Hockey finalist.