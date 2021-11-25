Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Three other key division races ready to be decided

Big 12: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma or Baylor

Oklahoma State already has clinched a Big 12 title game spot. If the Cowboys beat Oklahoma in the Bedlam game in Stillwater (6:30 p.m. Saturday, Ch. 5), they will play Baylor for the title as long as the Bears beat Texas Tech. If the Sooners beat OSU or Baylor loses, there's an OU-OSU rematch next week.

Pac-12: North crown up for grabs

Utah has clinched the Pac-12 South. In the North, Saturday's Oregon State at Oregon game (2:30 p.m., ESPN) will help determine the winner. An Oregon win puts the Ducks in the title game. The Beavers get in if they win and Washington State loses to Washington on Friday. Wazzu is in with a win and an Oregon loss.

ACC: Pitt awaits Atlantic champ

Pittsburgh won the ACC Coastal. The Panthers' opponent from the Atlantic will be Wake Forest if it beats Boston College on Saturday. If the Demon Deacons lose, North Carolina State will win the division if it beats North Carolina on Friday. Clemson will advance if both Wake Forest and N.C. State lose.